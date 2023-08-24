It was a Glee reunion on the picket line on Wednesday, with several cast members of the beloved musical series coming together amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Heather Morris was among the stars who marched in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), as both unions have been unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers. Because of this, nearly all productions in Hollywood have been forced to shut down, which has already had an immediate impact on the industry with canceled premieres, axed publicity tours, delayed projects and abandoned sets.

In a carousel posted to Instagram, Morris joins forces with her former co-stars and even offers a tribute to the late Naya Rivera with her picket sign. The image includes a photo of Rivera in character as Santana Lopez along with the quote, "Only straight I am is straight-up broke."

Darren Criss, Kevin McHale and Iqbal Theba can be seen letting loose while grooving to a live performance. In a meta moment for the fans, Criss wears a black T-shirt that says "Achievement" underneath a picture of Theba's Principal Figgins character.

Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Jenna Ushkowitz and Becca Tobin were among the show's other stars who spent the day together, along with several writers and crew members including series co-creator Brad Falchuk.

"God these humans," Morris wrote on her post. McHale also shared a few snaps on his Instagram page, writing: "Glee day on the picket line."

Ushkowitz carried a sign featuring a meme of her own character, Tina Cohen-Chang, with a quote reading, "I'm dehydrated from all the striking."

"A day of Glee, reunions, picketing, friendship and solidarity. Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union, @sagaftra and our friends with the @wgaeast and @wgawest #unionstrong," she captioned the shot.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2, with SAG-AFTRA following suit on July 14. This marks the first time since 1960 that two major Hollywood guilds are striking at the same time.

"This is an inflection point in our industry," George Clooney said in a statement to ET one day after the actors' strike was formally announced. "Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living. For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now."

Actors are asking for improved compensation and benefits, residuals that reflect the value of their contributions amid the expansion of streaming services, regulated use of artificial intelligence and the issue of self-taped auditions. Similarly, writers are seeking better residuals in the age of streaming, among other hot-button issues.

With actors joining the fight, it means Hollywood has come to a standstill and will remain this way until an agreement is reached by SAG-AFTRA and the major studios and streamers, which are being represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Until there is a new deal reached by both sides, expect top Hollywood actors to put down their scripts and pick up their picket signs as they hit the streets to join the fight.

