Alex Newell is happy to be moving on with Lea Michele. After the 36-year-old Funny Girl star posted a selfie congratulating Newell, who identifies as nonbinary and uses all pronouns, on their historic 2023 Tony Awards win, Newell reposted the photo on their Instagram Stories to reflect on their progress with their former Glee co-star.

"This was a moment for me! I'm so happy we could share this season together!" Newell, 30, wrote. "And thank you for celebrating me! @leamichele look how far we've come!"

Newell played Wade "Unique" Adams on the hit musical series from 2012 to 2015. Michele starred as Rachel Berry on the show throughout the entirety of its run.

In her post, Michele, who performed as Fanny Brice at the Tony Awards, congratulated Newell for taking home the Best Actor in a Musical award for their role in Shucked.

"Congratulations @thealexnewell !!!! @thetonyawards," Michele captioned the selfie.

During Sunday's ceremony, Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first openly nonbinary actors to win Tony Awards.

In 2020, Michele was the subject of allegations from Glee co-star Samantha Ware, a Black actress, who claimed that Michele made her time on the show a "living hell" and called her out for posting about the Black Lives Matter movement. At the time, Newell, who is also Black, responded to Ware's claims with a "get her" GIF.

Newell later responded to a fan who asked why Newell posed with Michele for a photo after Michele came to see them perform on Broadway in January 2018.

"She was there, I was being polite!!" Newell wrote at the time. "Like I was with anyone that came to see my show! Also I know you're not talking about the season I wasn’t in… until I had to ask to come back so I could pay my bills… since I was released mid season five… while being a series regular!"

Newell also posted a series of shady GIFs as fans reacted to the claims against Michele.

At the time, Michele issued a widely criticized apology, saying, "I don't remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin."

"That's not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," Michele added. "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."

