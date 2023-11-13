Taika Waititi Gives Update on His 'Star Wars' Movie (Exclusive)

Taika Waititi is still planning on directing a Star Wars film. In an interview with ET's Ash Crossan, the director revealed where his project for the franchise stands, three years after it was first rumored and then officially confirmed.

"At the moment, I'm still developing something with them. Like me, they have a lot of projects going on. I think they're gonna push it until I finish these other projects," Waititi told ET. "I've got about four other scripts that I'm trying to finish. My thing is I want to take my time with that and get it right. I don't want to rush this movie."

When ET spoke to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy back in April, she echoed Waititi's comments.

"Oh yeah, all that's underway," she told ET of Waititi's project, as well as Disney+'s Lando series. "There's no pivot. No pivot. It's all underway. Taika's a little slow. Everybody's busy, but yeah. Those are great projects and we're definitely still doing them."

For now, Waititi is focused on other things, including Next Goal Wins, a sports comedy based on the 2014 documentary of the same name. The film tells the story of Thomas Rongen's efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team, considered one of the weakest football teams in the world, to qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

"It was uplifting and it was like the ultimate sports underdog film," Waititi said of the documentary on which his film is based. "Also, all of the elements of the film were already there and it just felt very easy for me. All I had to do was copy all the best bits that are the elements of the story and it was done."

Next Goal Wins will hit theaters Nov. 17.

