Lisa Marie Presley's memoir, which she had been working on prior to her passing, is set to be released on Oct. 15. Collaborating on the project is actress Riley Keough, the eldest of Presley's four children, bringing the untitled book to completion.

The untitled memoir is described by Random House as a "raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind" account that will offer an intimate look into one of America's most storied families.

Lisa Marie, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died a year ago, leaving behind an incomplete memoir. She was 54. Prior to her death, she entrusted her daughter, Riley, with the task of completing and bringing her story to the public.

The publisher promises a revealing narrative with "never-before-heard recollections in Lisa Marie’s own voice," providing an unprecedented glimpse into the personal life of the Presley family. The audiobook edition, to be released by Penguin Random House Audio, will be narrated by Riley Keough, adding a poignant touch to the experience.

Before her death, Lisa Marie expressed her desire for Riley to finish the memoir, her publisher says, recognizing the importance of sharing her story with the world. Keough, who listened to hours of tape recordings made by her mother, revealed that Lisa Marie shared stories about her unconditional love for her famous father, moments spent alone with him at Graceland, and the solace it provided amidst the chaos of her life.

The memoir will not shy away from addressing Lisa Marie's complex relationship with her mother, Priscilla, as well as her experiences growing up in the public eye. It delves into her high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, offering a candid exploration of the challenges she faced in the limelight.

The heartbreaking loss of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, to suicide is also a significant part of the narrative. Keough, in a statement to Deadline, expressed the bittersweet privilege of working on the autobiography, stating, "I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest."

The memoir, composed mostly of Lisa Marie's own words, will be supplemented by Keough's memories and insights from those closest to her. Random House emphasizes that this collaboration will offer the "most intimate look at the Presley family to date."

Random House Group President Sanyu Dillon announced the publishing deal, stating, "We are so honored to publish Lisa Marie’s memoir with Riley’s thoughtful collaboration. Lisa Marie led a truly singular life, and we know this book, brought to publication with the guidance of her daughter, will be a beautiful legacy not only for her children but for the generations of people who have loved her."

This publication comes amid recent Hollywood portrayals of the Presley family, with Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed Elvis and Sofia Coppola's Oscar-contending Priscilla shedding light on different aspects of their lives.

Before her passing, Lisa Marie had expressed opposition to Coppola's portrayal of the Elvis-Priscilla relationship, adding another layer of complexity to the family's public narrative.

On Sunday, Riley stepped out to attend the 81st Golden Globes ceremony, at which she was nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series category for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.

Riley wore a white gown with a floral pattern and gold detailing around the neck for the occasion.

She was also photographed alongside her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, smiling and waving to the cameras as they headed inside.

While Riley didn't come out victorious in her category -- Ali Wong won for Beef -- she told ET that she felt "really grateful" to be nominated at all.

"It's such an honor," she said. "I'm nominated alongside some of my favorite actors. I just feel very blessed and honored to be here."

Though Daisy Jones was a musical role for the actress, she doesn't intend to release music of her own or tour anytime soon.

"I don't see a tour in the future, but I don't know. Never say never," she told ET. "I don't think that I have the ability to write music... but I don't know, maybe like for a film or something."

Riley's attendance at the ceremony came just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Lisa Marie's, death.

Lisa Marie made an appearance at last year's Golden Globes in support of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. On the red carpet, she appeared to struggle to stand and walk, though she made sure to praise Austin Butler for his portrayal of her father in the film.

"It was mind-blowing. Truly mind-blowing," Lisa Marie told ET of Butler's performance. "I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

Two days later, Lisa Marie died after suffering cardiac arrest.

