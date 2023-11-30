With Graceland serving as the venue for the recent NBC holiday special Christmas at Graceland, Riley Keough is opening up about being a part of the special, and looking back at her family's love of celebrating music and the holidays.

Keough sat down for a chat on the SiriusXM show Inside Graceland, and spoke with host Joel Weinshanker, who -- as the managing partner and majority owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises -- is very familiar with the family and their legacy.

Speaking about Keough's involvement in the TV special, which aired Wednesday night, Weinshanker said how she seems to share some traits from both her mother, the late Lisa Marie Presely, and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

"You have a grandmother who loves to be the master of ceremonies, she loves to be in the limelight, she loves to be very welcoming," Weinshanker shared, "and you had a mother who was exactly the opposite."

"I think, you know, everybody's different," Keough said. "[My mother] wasn't somebody who liked attention. She didn't like being in the public eye -- which is a crazy situation that she was born into for somebody who doesn't like attention."

"But she loved coming to Graceland, she loved the fans, and she loved being with the original generation of Elvis fans," Keough continued. "And my grandmother, obviously, for so many years, she dedicated her whole life to Elvis' legacy."

"I don't really know where I exist on that spectrum," the actress added with a laugh. "I love being involved, because it's my family and I care about them, and we'll see how that works out in the future."

"But this has been a nice experience," she added, referring to her involvement in Christmas at Graceland, which served as a musical celebration of the holiday recorded at the iconic estate. The special included performances from Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Lana Del Rey and more.

RELATED CONTENT: