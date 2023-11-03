Priscilla Presley is opening up about her settlement with granddaughter Riley Keough and her plans to be buried near Elvis Presley at Graceland.

In a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan for Talk TV's Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla addressed the state of her relationship with Riley following the legal drama of settling Lisa Marie Presley's estate earlier this year.

"I love her. I mean, we have always gotten along," Priscilla said. "The press that really started all of this. It's like, everything else. When something comes out, like, yes, it was a little bit of trying to figure out the will, like you normally do -- but Riley and I have always been close."

Lisa Marie -- the only child of Priscilla and Elvis -- died unexpectedly on Jan. 12, 2023. She was 54.

In the aftermath of her death, a legal dispute ensued when Priscilla decided to contest "the authenticity and validity" of Riley -- Lisa Marie's eldest daughter -- being appointed as sole trustee following the 2020 death of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough. Earlier this week, a judge signed off on a settlement solidifying the Daisy Jones & the Six actress as the estate's sole trustee.

Riley now owns Graceland -- the home of Elvis, which he gave to Lisa Marie when he died -- in Memphis, Tennessee. According to reports, Priscilla's future gravesite on the property had been a point of contention in the negotiations.

Priscilla confirmed in Thursday's interview that she had simply been unaware that Lisa Marie had at some point changed her will to place her children in charge of the estate.

According to court documents obtained by ET, to the extent of Riley's authority, Priscilla may be buried in the Meditation Garden of Graceland in the location closest to Elvis without moving any existing gravesite. The "All Shook Up" singer is already buried between his grandmother, Minnie Mae, and his father, Vernon Presley. Elvis' mother, Gladys Presley, Lisa Marie and Benjamin are also buried at the Meditation Garden.

"My feelings are great, I mean that's what I wanted," Priscilla told Morgan, responding to his question about how she was feeling about being buried near Elvis.

Then, with a laugh, she noted that she's not planning to be buried "right now."

The latest court documents reveal that Priscilla will receive a $100,000 payout per year for her role as special advisor of the promenade trust related to its shareholder interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises. The payments will be made monthly and are guaranteed for 10 years or until Priscilla's death, regardless of whether Riley ends Priscilla's role as special advisor. She will also receive a $1 million lump sum from Lisa Marie's $25 million life insurance policy.

In her new interview, Priscilla shared that she's already been having conversations with Riley about Graceland.

"I think Riley will be great," she said. "She has asked me a few things about what to do and we'll talk about, like, I want to help her with Graceland. I mean, she has her own career as well and [is] doing so well."

The Presley family matriarch added that she believes their legacy is in good hands with Riley.

"She's got a great head on her shoulders," Priscilla said. "We've had many talks. I trust her, I believe she's capable of taking on some, especially some things at Graceland, when we have to be there in person and together -- or just her."

Back in August, Riley spoke about the familial dispute in a cover story for Vanity Fair.

"There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy," she said. "That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma."

Priscilla is currently promoting Sofia Coppola's upcoming film, Priscilla, based on her memoir, Elvis and Me.

