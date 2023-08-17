Stevie Nicks' official review of Daisy Jones & The Six has triggered a roller coaster of emotions for the show's star, Riley Keough, and executive producer, Reese Witherspoon.

After the Fleetwood Mac legend shared high praise for the Prime Video series in a sweet Instagram post earlier this week, Keough and Witherspoon each dropped a comment showing their appreciation while also returning the favor with high praise of their own.

Keough needed 14 emojis to share her exact feelings: 😍😍😍😱😱😱😱😱🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 -- while Witherspoon commented, "Oh my stars , Stevie !! ✨This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!"

The series -- about rock and romance in the 1970s -- is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name, and the author has admitted that Fleetwood Mac definitely served as an inspiration, which prompted Nicks to devour the show not just once, but twice.

"Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time," Nicks shared Tuesday on social media. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

In evoking Christine's name, Nick was referring to Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died last November.

Daisy Jones & The Six -- which also stars Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree and Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas -- premiered in March to critical acclaim and was recently nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and acting recognition for Keough (as Daisy Jones, of course) and Camila Morrone as Camila Alvarez.

Daisy Jones & The Six is streaming now on Prime Video.

