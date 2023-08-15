While Daisy Jones & The Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid has said that her novel about rock and romance in the 1970s -- and the critically acclaimed miniseries adaptation that premiered on Prime Video earlier this year -- was not directly based on Fleetwood Mac, she's admitted the real-life band definitely served as an inspiration. To anyone who's a fan of both, the similarities are undeniable.

From the flowing wardrobe worn by Riley Keough as the titular wild card singer, to her romantic tension with married bandmate Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), comparisons between Daisy and Stevie Nicks and their respective bands have been top of mind since before the book was even adapted for the screen.

No one would know better than Nicks herself, and now, the iconic performer has given the show her blessing.

"Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time," Nicks shared on social media on Tuesday. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

Christine is, of course, Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died last November. Many fans drew parallels between McVie and Suki Waterhouse's Daisy Jones character, Karen Sirko, who also plays keys and develops a supportive friendship with Daisy, much like the one Nicks and McVie shared until the very end.

Daisy Jones & The Six -- which also stars Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree and Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas -- premiered in March to critical acclaim and was recently nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and acting recognition for Keough and Camila Morrone.

As for how the cast felt about the Fleetwood Mac comparisons, Harrison admitted to ET before the series premiere, "There are certainly parallels to draw."

"It's certainly inspired by so many different bands from that time period as well," he added. "I think that they were pulling from many different artists when they assembled the idea of Daisy Jones & The Six."

Like Reid, the cast said they were influenced by more than just Fleetwood Mac, with references ranging from Joni Mitchell to drummer Joe Jones to disco singer Loleatta Holloway. The show itself even calls out Carole King's Tapestry, the opening credits feature Patti Smith's "Dancing Barefoot," and the band performs a cover of the Faces hit, "Ooh La La."

Daisy Jones & The Six is streaming now on Prime Video.

