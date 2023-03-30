'Daisy Jones & The Six' Star Josh Whitehouse Teases Possible Performance as He Reveals They're Rehearsing
Is the band getting back together?! Daisy Jones & The Six star Josh Whitehouse's latest TikTok is making fans speculate. On Thursday, the actor, who plays Eddie, the bassist in the Prime Video series, took to the social platform to tease something with fans.
"Hm, funny thing happened today #daisyjonesandthesix," he captioned the video. In the clip, Whitehouse sits in the car -- and reveals he is at some kind of rehearsal.
"Just arrived at a rehearsal studio to have a band practice with Daisy Jones & The Six," he tells the camera. "But we already finished the TV show," he says as he pulls off his sunglasses. "So why would we be doing that?"
@joshwhitehouseart Hm, funny thing happened today 😙🎸🎶🕺🏻🤭 #daisyjonesandthesix♬ original sound - Josh Whitehouse
Whitehouse didn't say anything else. What's more, the actor wasn't dressed in Eddie's classic glam rock attire.
Daisy Jones & The Six came to an emotional conclusion earlier this month. After 10 episodes, fans said goodbye to the beloved fictional rock band.
ET spoke with Whitehouse and the rest of the cast -- including Riley Keough and Sam Claflin -- and they shared their ideas for what could happen in a second season.
"We do the 1980s European tour," Sebastian Chacon told ET with a laugh, considering how the band's first major tour ended, while Whitehouse joked that audiences could follow "Eddie during his punk phase."
Claflin, who plays lead singer Billy Dunne, added that he already pitched his idea.
"I actually already pitched my version of series 2," he revealed. "I still feel like there's so much more to come. But it's not for us to say. Maybe Taylor Jenkins [Reid] really needs to write another book."
