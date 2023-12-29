Rebel Wilson is offering insight into what it was like working on her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

The Pitch Perfect star shared on her Instagram Stories this week that she's loved the writing experience but "sometimes [it's] been gut-wrenching and emotional." In the since-expired Instagram Story (but captured by People), the 43-year-old actress could be seen applying her John Hancock to some copies of her book while narrating the video.

"This is how I'm spending my nights of my holidays," she said. "Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book."

For months now, Wilson has been teasing her book. And as her publication date nears, Wilson's sharing the emotions she experienced in the process of putting her life story on paper.

"You guys, I mean, I can't wait for you to read this," she added. "You're going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff, and serious stuff ... And hopefully you guys will love the book as much as I've loved writing it -- although sometimes [it's] been gut-wrenching and emotional."

Back in October, Wilson teased what fans can look forward to when her memoir hits bookstores.

"A malaria induced hallucination? An all-style-martial arts fighting tournament? Junior handling at dog shows? And this was all BEFORE I moved to Hollywood!" she teased on Instagram on Oct. 4. "I am so pumped to announce my book REBEL RISING, which is available NOW for pre-order and officially released April 2nd, 2024. For the first time, I’ve written about my journey - everything from weight gain and loss, sexuality, fertility issues, overcoming shyness, rejections etc. And of course I’ve put in some juicy celeb stuff too!!"

She added, "This is my story, told my way. And I can’t wait to share it with you! I’ve been secretly working hard on this for the past 18 months and am so excited to get it out into the world!"

It's been a triumphant couple of years for the actress. She went public with her relationship with Ramona Agruma in June 2022. Some five months later, Wilson announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce, via surrogate. Wilson and Arguma then got engaged at Disneyland in February.

2024's lining up to be another exciting year for Wilson.

