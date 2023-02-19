Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Get Engaged: 'We Said Yes'

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged! The Pitch Perfect star shared the happy news on Instagram Sunday, revealing that the couple, who first went public with their relationship last year, said yes to forever in a magical Disneyland proposal.

The pics shared to Wilson's page Sunday, saw the pair in matching pink and white striped sweaters and jeans in front of Cinderella's Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. The first photo sees Agruma stretching out her hand to reveal the stunning rock, with the newly engaged couple sharing a sweet kiss, while the second shot sets the scene.

Situated in a private corner for the occasion, Wilson and Agruma were surrounded by large bouquets of pink, white and yellow roses, with rose petals littering the floor and the air as they celebrated the happy moment. While they were both down on one knee, It was Wilson who had an engagement ring box from Tiffanny's in her hand.

"We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!," Wilson captioned photos of the fairytale proposal, made special by the Disney CEO and the theme park's wedding crew.

Wilson shared BTS moments from their day at Disney on her Instagram Stories, including the two sharing churros just moments before the proposal, as well as a closer look at the engagement ring.

"Moments before," Wilson wrote alongside a pic of the pair enjoying their day at the park.

Wilson purchased the ring from the famed jeweler a few days prior, showing it off in its iconic blue box as she excitedly prepared for the big moment.

The newly engaged couple spent the remainder of the day at the theme park in bliss, dancing in front of the castle come nightfall, which was seemingly lit up in rainbow colors to commemorate their union.

Wilson went public with her relationship with Agruma in June, announcing the news on Instagram in honor of Pride Month.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove," she captioned the post.

Since then, the 42-year-old actress has welcomed 3-month-old daughter Royce -- via surrogate, whom she co-parents with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38.

Not long after welcoming Royce, Wilson opened up about becoming a mom and finding the balance between being a mother and a partner to Agruma.

"You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just, like, amazing and so emotional," she said during a December interview on the Today show.

She continued, "It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and -- you know, I'm, like, the breadwinner of my family -- I like to think," she said. "So, it’s really challenging too, like, 'Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'"

A month prior, Agruma also spoke about her relationship with Wilson, and how things were a bit scary in the days and weeks that followed after the pair went public as a couple.

"It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I’m not used to so much attention," Agruma said during an interview with The Morning Show on 7. "I’m more private, more homebody. That does not mean that I don’t like to go out and party. But I’m more private. So, it was a little bit scary I guess at the beginning."

As for co-parenting baby Royce, Agruma called it "life changing."

"Oh, it’s been life-changing," the designer said about life since Royce’s arrival. "It’s really amazing and I never thought it would feel this way. It's very special. I really enjoy it. It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself. Like, priorities change when you think like, 'Oh, I wish to go, like, have a massage or something.' Instead, you’re like, no I just want to spend time with her and be at home."

For more on the pair and their love story, check out the video below.

