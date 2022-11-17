Ramona Agruma had to find balance in her public relationship with her partner, Rebel Wilson. During an interview with The Morning Show on 7, the designer opened up about the "scary" part of her highly publicized relationship.

"It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I’m not used to so much attention," Agruma said about the early days of her romance with Wilson. "I’m more private, more homebody. That does not mean that I don’t like to go out and party. But I’m more private. So, It was a little bit scary I guess at the beginning."

The LEMON VE LIMON designer and the Pitch Perfect actress confirmed their relationship in June.

Agruma said the pair are still trying to keep aspects of their love close to their hearts. "We still try to keep our lives private, obviously you can't always escape the paparazzi," she noted.

Recently, Wilson shut down rumors that she and Arguma were engaged and, when asked to clarify the reports, the designer told the news station that the couple "don’t have time to think about it, honestly. It's just go go go."

Wilson and Agruma were happy to share an exciting new layer to their romance -- earlier this month, the Senior Year star announced that she welcomed a baby girl, Royce, via a surrogate.

"Oh, it’s been life changing," the designer said about life since Royce’s arrival. "It’s really amazing and I never thought it would feel this way. It's very special. I really enjoy it."

She continued, "It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself. Like, priorities change when you think like 'Oh, I wish to go like have a massage or something.' instead you’re like no I just want to spend time with her and be at home."

Wilson recently shared the special meaning behind her daughter’s name and how it was influenced by the powerful women in her life.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," Wilson told People.

In addition to Royce sharing the first letter R with her mother, the initial also comes from Ramona.

Meanwhile, Royce’s middle name pays homage to one very special royal, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen," the Australian star added.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebel Wilson Shares Special Meaning Behind Daughter's Name

Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details

Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Take Romantic European Vacation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery