Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged

Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged.
The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
The Instagram Story comes hours after it had been reported by multiple outlets that Wilson and Agruma got engaged after less than a year of dating.
The Pitch Perfect star revealed back in May while on the U Up? podcast that she was "happily in a relationship." Less than a month later, Wilson went public with the romance and confirmed she was happily in love with the Lemon Ve Limon founder. The actress took to Instagram and opened up about the budding romance.
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove," she captioned the pic.
A source at the time told ET, "Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are dating. They are very happy together and their friends are so supportive of their relationship and thrilled for them."
The happy couple have since been seen traveling the world together and flaunting their love with lots of PDA, from holding hands while on vacation in Italy to enjoying romantic views in Turkey.
Back in August, Wilson and Agruma also attended the U.S. Open and looked stylish as ever.
