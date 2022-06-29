Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, are enjoying the sights on their idyllic vacation to Cappadocia, Turkey.

The cute couple -- who went public with their romance earlier this month -- took to Instagram to share some snapshots from their fun, gorgeous getaway.

Wilson, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slideshow of photos, starting with a picture of her in a luxurious jacuzzi, seemingly sans clothing, covered in bubbles.

"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia," Wilson wrote. "Such a cool experience!"

The slideshow also featured photos of Wilson and Agruma exploring the gorgeous scenery and historic locals of the region.

Meanwhile, Agruma shared a snapshot of herself standing in a robe at the edge of a beautiful outdoor pool overlooking an incredible scenic vista, which she captioned, "5 am has never been so good! Magical @museumhotel in Cappadocia, Turkey ❤️"

Meanwhile, Wilson shared a video of herself beside the same pool, also wearing a robe, as hundreds of hot air balloons floated up in the stunning morning sky behind her.

"Worth getting up at 5am to see the hot air balloons in Cappadocia," Wilson wrote.

Wilson first confirmed that she and the Lemon Ve Limon founder are dating in early June, a month after revealing that she was "happily in a relationship" during an interview with Jared Fried's U Up? podcast.

"I met them at a friend's setup," Wilson shared. "I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. [My friend] had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off -- and then we did! I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps."

