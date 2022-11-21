Baby's first Nobu! Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, enjoyed taking baby Royce Lillian on her first official outing over the weekend.

The couple shared pics from their meal out at Nobu on Wilson's Instagram Stories, writing, "Baby's first adventure."

They also shared a sweet snap of themselves doting over the newborn baby girl, whose face was covered with a heart emoji.

In another pic, Wilson, 42, sweetly kissed her daughter's head.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Stories

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Stories

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Stories

Earlier this month, Wilson shared that she'd welcomed her first child via surrogate. "I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" the actress wrote.

Agruma also opened up about how the baby girl has impacted her and Wilson's lives in a recent interview with The Morning Show on 7.

"Oh, it’s been life changing," the designer said about life since Royce’s arrival. "It’s really amazing and I never thought it would feel this way. It's very special. I really enjoy it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Take Romantic European Vacation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Ramona Agruma Talks 'Scary' Part of Relationship With Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson Recalls the News That She Had No Viable Embryos

Rebel Wilson Shares Special Meaning Behind Daughter's Name

Related Gallery