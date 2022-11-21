Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Pics of Baby Royce's 'First Adventure' With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson Welcomes a Secret Baby Via Surrogate!
Savannah Chrisley on New Podcast and How Todd and Julie Are Doin…
Tinashe Calls Takeoff an ‘Amazing Talent’ at AMAs and Reacts to …
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Forgives Kimberly For Bre…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast on Raven and SK’s Relationship Dra…
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Patrick Dempsey Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Seemingly Saying Goodbye …
Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
Cheryl Burke Addresses Dog Custody Drama With Ex Matthew Lawrenc…
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy C…
Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She's Looking Forward to Touring Wi…
Machine Gun Kelly Makes AMA Red Carpet Appearance Covered in Met…
'Sister Wives': Christine Cries as She Says Goodbye to Family Ah…
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dati…
Chris Hemsworth Dishes on Death-Defying Stunts for ‘Limitless’ S…
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Hasn't Had Sex in Years
'The Dropout': How Amanda Seyfried Got Into Character as Elizabe…
Baby's first Nobu! Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, enjoyed taking baby Royce Lillian on her first official outing over the weekend.
The couple shared pics from their meal out at Nobu on Wilson's Instagram Stories, writing, "Baby's first adventure."
They also shared a sweet snap of themselves doting over the newborn baby girl, whose face was covered with a heart emoji.
In another pic, Wilson, 42, sweetly kissed her daughter's head.
Earlier this month, Wilson shared that she'd welcomed her first child via surrogate. "I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" the actress wrote.
Agruma also opened up about how the baby girl has impacted her and Wilson's lives in a recent interview with The Morning Show on 7.
"Oh, it’s been life changing," the designer said about life since Royce’s arrival. "It’s really amazing and I never thought it would feel this way. It's very special. I really enjoy it."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ramona Agruma Talks 'Scary' Part of Relationship With Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Recalls the News That She Had No Viable Embryos
Rebel Wilson Shares Special Meaning Behind Daughter's Name