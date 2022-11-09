Rebel Wilson celebrated becoming a mother earlier this week with the announcement of the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian. Now, the 42-year-old is reflecting on the journey it took for her latest role.

In a new interview with People, the Australian actress talks about her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse. In the movie, Wilson plays a woman who battles the decision to stay with her husband -- who suffered a brain injury -- because she has dreams of becoming a mom.

Wilson shares that while filming the movie, she received some devastating news about her fertility journey.

"During the filming I received some terrible news that all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed," Wilson tells People.

In 2021, the Pitch Perfect star hinted at her fertility struggles with a personal Instagram post. During her interview, Wilson reveals details of the setback she experienced.

"So I'd lost a huge amount of weight and been through three surgeries at that point and no viable embryos," Wilson shares. "It was devastating."

However, she was not discouraged and knew that she had to keep up with her goal.

"I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong, that I needed to keep trying,” she tells the publication. "It was feelings of loss, feelings of hope -- and it all played into my performance," Wilson says. "It was a very emotional time."

On Monday, Wilson shared the news that she had welcomed her daughter, via surrogate.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!,”"she wrote.

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗," she added.

Wilson recently shared the inspiration behind her daughter's name, which came from a series of powerful women.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," Wilson told People. In addition to Royce sharing the first letter R with her mother, the initial also comes from Wilson’s girlfriend, Romona Agruma.

Meanwhile, Royce’s middle name pays homage to one very special royal, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late queen," the Senior Year star said.

