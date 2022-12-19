Rebel Wilson is in full holiday mode! The Senior Year star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet, snowy snap of her and her baby girl, Royce.

The photo featured Wilson and baby all bundled up as they stood on the tarmac of a private airfield after landing in Aspen, Colorado, for a ski-filled a vacation. The 42-year-old actress was also smiles as she posed for the photo, while Royce's face was covered by a dancing Santa GIF.

"Holiday time…let’s go! ❄️ R & R & R ❄️," Wilson captioned the pic, referencing the three Rs in her life, herself, Royce and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, who was also on hand for the festivities.

In more photos shared on Wilson's Instagram Stories, the pair posed on the plane, with Rebel holding Royce in her arms. In other photos and videos, Wilson and Agruma gear up for a day of skiing with snow gear from alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn, and enjoying a night out with friends, who accompanied the couple on their wintertime vacation.

Instagram/rebelwilson

Instagram/rebelwilson

Wilson has been sharing several photos of her family since announcing the arrival of her daughter in November. Last month, the Almond and the Seahorse actress shared photos of the couple's Thanksgiving celebration, which marked her first holiday as a mom.

In the Instagram Story snaps, a proud Wilson stands in front of a freshly baked turkey, ready to carve into it, while a second shot sees her and Agruma posing for a family portrait, with baby Royce lying sweetly in mom's arms. Wilson covered the newborn's face with a GIF of a cartoon turkey.

Instagram/rebelwilson

The same month, Wilson, who is co-parenting Royce with Agruma, opened up about welcoming the little one in an interview with the Today.

"You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just, like, amazing and so emotional," the actress said during her chat.

Wilson admitted that she is working on finding the balance that comes with being a mother and a partner.

"It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and -- you know, I'm, like, the breadwinner of my family -- I like to think," she said. "So, it’s really challenging too, like, 'Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'"

In a separate interview, Agruma also spoke about their relationship, and what it's been like raising Royce with Wilson thus far.

"Oh, it’s been life-changing," the Lemon Ve Limon founder said about life since Royce’s arrival. "It’s really amazing and I never thought it would feel this way. It's very special. I really enjoy it. It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself. Like, priorities change when you think like, 'Oh, I wish to go, like, have a massage or something.' Instead, you’re like, 'No I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'"

See more on the couple in the video below.

