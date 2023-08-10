Rebel Wilson is healing after an unexpected on-set accident involving a prop gun. The 43-year-old Australian actress was working on the independent film, Bride Hard, in Savannah, Georgia, earlier this month, when she took a prop gun to the face.

On Wednesday, Wilson went on her Instagram Story to update fans after previously showing her injury on social media.

"I've actually been healing, quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week," Wilson shared.

Revealing that she was filming the movie's final scene, Wilson explained what led to the injury.

"I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun. It was a complete accident and such a shock," the first-time mom shared. "Luckily, I'm healing very well so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well wishes. I hopefully will be totally fine."

Wilson added that while it was "really fun" doing an action movie, "It can be a bit dangerous at times."

Earlier this month, the Pitch Perfect star posted a selfie with an injured, bloody nose, writing, "NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am."

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that have halted all major studio productions, Bride Hard was granted an Interim Agreement to continue filming amid the strikes, because it is an independently produced film.

"This list includes productions that are signed to agreements within the scope of the strike order, but have signed Interim Agreements allowing them to resume," reads the official list from SAG-AFTRA. Given Bride Hard's designation on the list, the union states, "Members may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order."

Though Wilson's injury did not seem to involve a prop gun being fired, prop gun injuries on film sets have been of major concern to actors, especially in light of the 2021 incident on the set of the movie, Rust, involving actor Alec Baldwin.

The fatal incident occurred during rehearsal on set when a revolver Baldwin was holding for the scene discharged, fatally striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

In the wake of Hutchins' death, a wrongful death lawsuit between Baldwin and Hutchins' family has played out in court and eventually ended in a settlement this past June. The details of the settlement, as well as documents and materials related to the settlement, have been sealed and are not available to the public.

The lawsuit was first filed in February 2022, on behalf of the late cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros. The following October, Matthew announced that a settlement had been reached, pending approval by the judge.

As part of the settlement, it was noted that Rust would resume filming with Matthew joining the production as an executive producer. Baldwin still faces a number of lawsuits stemming from the shooting, including from Hutchins' family.

Filming on Rust resumed in Montana earlier this year, and wrapped in late May.

