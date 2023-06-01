Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Wrongful Death Settlement Approved For Late Halyna Hutchins' Family
A judge approved a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit between Alec Baldwin and the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The lawsuit -- related to the fatal shooting of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021 -- was approved on Thursday following a sequestered hearing regarding the settlement, according to a statement released by Barry Massey, Public Information Officer of the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts.
The details of the settlement, as well as documents and materials related to the settlement, have been sealed and are not available to the public.
The lawsuit was first filed in February 2022, on behalf of the late cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros. The following October, Matthew announced that a settlement had been reached, pending approval by the judge.
As part of the settlement, it was noted that Rust would resume filming with Matthew joining the production as an executive producer. Baldwin still faces a number of lawsuits stemming from the shooting, including from Hutchins' family.
Filming on Rust resumed in Montana earlier this year, and wrapped in late May.
The fatal incident occurred during rehearsal on set when a revolver Baldwin was holding for the scene discharged, fatally striking Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
In April, special prosecutors dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charges they'd filed against Baldwin in February in connection to the shooting.
