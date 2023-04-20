Alec Baldwin Says He 'Owes Everything' to Wife Hilaria and His Lawyer After 'Rust' Charges Dropped
Alec Baldwin is reacting after his lawyers announced all criminal charges against the actor in connection with the deadly Rust shooting case have been dropped.
The actor took to Instagram moments after the startling development in the case, posting a pixilated photo of him and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, though it's unclear when it was taken. In the pic, the couple appears to be at a dimly lit restaurant and she's sitting on his lap while he leans his head on her shoulder.
It's clear Baldwin feels a debt of gratitude based on his caption.
"I owe everything I have to this woman," wrote the actor before adding in parentheses, "and to you, Luke," which is in reference to his lawyer, Luke Nikas.
Hilaria, who shares seven children with the actor, has stuck by Baldwin's side since tragedy struck on the set of his Western film. Earlier this month, she penned a tribute to Baldwin for his 65th birthday and said she "will always hold you up."
Nikas, alongside Baldwin's other attorney, Alex Spiro, released a statement to ET announcing that the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney's Office dropped the two counts of involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin.
"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the statement read.
ET has reached out to the D.A.'s office for comment.
The development also comes on the same day the Western film was scheduled to resume principal photography at Yellowstone Film Ranch, and a year and a half after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which triggered mounting legal trouble for Baldwin.
In January, Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after the gun he was holding on set discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director, Joel Souza. Baldwin pleaded not guilty to the charges and has repeatedly insisted he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.
The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, also was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
In a statement to ET, her lawyers, Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion, said, "The new special prosecutor team has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed. They are seeking the truth and we are also. The truth about what happened will come out and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered. We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated."
