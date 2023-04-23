Alec Baldwin is back on the set of Rust for the first time since the death of film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

In new photos of the actor taken at Montana's Yellowstone Film Ranch Friday, Baldwin is seen in character as Harland Rust, wearing a gray shirt with blood-stained cuffs, gray pants, a button-up black vest, high leather boots and an orange bandana around his neck.

The on-set pics come after production on the Western officially resumed over the weekend. Rust Movie Productions, LLC announced the news in a press release on Friday, after criminal charges against Baldwin were dropped on Thursday.

The news comes a year and a half after the fatal shooting of Hutchins, and a slew of legal trouble for Baldwin. In January, he was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after the gun he was holding on set discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. However, on Thursday, his lawyers announced that the charges against him were dropped.

In a statement regarding the film being back into production, Souza said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."

Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, also noted, "Our dedicated cast and crew resumed principal photography this week, and we anticipate completion by the end of May. The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set. Each and every one of us is wholeheartedly dedicated to realizing Halyna's vision and paying tribute to her artistry."

In a statement to ET on Thursday, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis explained why they decided to drop the charges against Baldwin.

"Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander 'Alec' Rae Baldwin, III," the statement read. "Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation. This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going."

Baldwin previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and has repeatedly insisted he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.

On Thursday, Baldwin shared an Instagram post with his wife, Hilaria.

"I owe everything I have to this woman," he wrote before adding in parentheses, "and to you, Luke," which is in reference to his lawyer, Luke Nikas.

