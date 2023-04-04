Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Pens 65th Birthday Tribute to Him Amid 'Rust' Involuntary Manslaughter Charge
"Through all of it," Alec Baldwin will have his family by his side.
That's what his wife of 10 years, Hilaria Baldwin, reminded him in a social media tribute for his 65th birthday on Monday. The mom of seven shared a photo of the Oscar nominee smiling from ear to ear while surrounded by their many kids. Together, they share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and Ilaria, 6 months.
"A photo of our wildness, just as we are," she captioned the picture. "May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness. We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it ❤️. Happy birthday, Alec—we love you."
She also posted a selfie with Alec, writing, "I gotcha...will always hold you up."
Alec reposted Hilaria's family picture, captioning it, "65 isn't so bad..."
He also re-shared the selfie with his wife, adding, "I'm lucky..."
Alec's birthday comes amid legal trouble for the longtime star more than a year after the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In January, he was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after the gun he was holding on set discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
In a statement to ET, the star's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun -- or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."
The following month, Santa Fe prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge against the actor, resulting in only one charge of involuntary manslaughter against him. The charge that was dropped -- involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act -- made the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail because of the firearm enhancement. He has since pleaded not guilty to his remaining charge and has maintained he did not pull the trigger in the accident.
Meanwhile, filming is expected to resume on Rust this spring with Alec and the rest of the movie's original principal players.
