Rustwill resume filming with lead actor Alec Baldwin, who will also return as a producer, and a new cinematographer to take over for Halyna Hutchins, ET can confirm.

Rust was originally set to resume filming in January, but is now slated to restart sometime this spring. Bianca Cline, who worked on Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, will take over as cinematographer and will donate her salary to charity in honor of Hutchins after she was fatally shot on set in October 2021.

It was also announced that a documentary will be made about the completion of the film and about Hutchins' life and work. The documentary has the "full support" of the production and her widower, Matthew, who will also serve as an EP on the project. Circus of Books director Rachel Mason will direct the documentary with Julee Metz producing.

Meanwhile, the Rust production will be completed under union agreements, and with the supervision of two new safety officers, Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan. The production will no longer use functioning firearms.

The announcement follows the filing of criminal charges against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. In January, they were each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of Hutchins.

In a statement to ET, Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun -- or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Gutierrez-Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles, also released a statement to ET, which read, "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."

In October, Baldwin and Hutchins' estate settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor. As part of the settlement, Rust would resume filming with Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, joining the production as an executive producer.

Grant Hill, an industry veteran whose producing credits include the Matrix films and The Thin Red Line, will be joining as a producer as well.

Last month,​​ Hutchins' family in Ukraine -- comprised of her father, mother and sister -- filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Baldwin and other Rust producers over her death.

In a statement to ET, the attorney for Hutchins' husband said he was not aware her family was going to file the lawsuit.

"Matt Hutchins is pursuing claims on his behalf and on behalf of [his son] Andros," said Brian J. Panish, founding partner of Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP. "We do not believe any other family members have a claim under New Mexico or California law. Neither Mr. Hutchins nor his attorneys were made aware of the family's intention to file a lawsuit before today."

