Alec Baldwin is marking the end of Rust. The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the end of filming on his latest project.

In his post, Baldwin shared a photo of his co-stars, Frances Fisher and Patrick Scott McDermott, smiling after finishing up their work.

"Last day of filming RUST in Montana," Baldwin wrote. "Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher . Patrick, I envy you."

Baldwin then alluded to the tragedy surrounding the film, the October 2021 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today," he wrote. "Congratulations to Joel, [cinematographer] Bianca [Cline] and the entire cast and crew."

Baldwin ended his post by calling the wrapping of the film, "Nothing less than a miracle."

Last month, special prosecutors dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charges they'd filed against Baldwin in connection to the shooting.

Afterward, Baldwin reacted to the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

"I owe everything I have to this woman," the actor wrote, before adding in parentheses, "and to you, Luke," in reference to his lawyer, Luke Nikas.

Shortly thereafter, Baldwin was back on the Montana set of the film. After finishing his shooting duties, Baldwin took to Instagram to share a photo of himself without the facial hair he'd grown out for the role.

"God, it felt good to shave off that beard," he wrote.

