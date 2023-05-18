Alec Baldwin has set his next project. The actor will star in the upcoming film Kent State about the tragic 1970 war protest shootings.

It's an interesting choice, as the news comes after Baldwin wrapped production on Rust earlier this week. ET has learned that Kent State is a film about the abuse of power and misuse of guns, and that there will be no actual guns used on set.

As ET previously reported, Baldwin was involved in an on-set tragedy while filming Rust in October 2021 outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a gun he was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

In January, Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. However, his lawyers announced last month that the charges against him had been dropped.

Baldwin previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and has repeatedly insisted he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.

Kent State is written and directed by Karen Slade. Based on real events, it tells the story of how one family's past coincides with the tragic event of May 4, 1970, when the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of student protesters, killing four and injuring seven.

The story follows its lead character through two time periods in his life, looking at the massacre through today's lens and examining its impact.

The film is currently being shopped around at this year's Cannes Film Festival by Strive Global Media.

Meanwhile, Baldwin is preparing to take on a new role in his personal life: grandfather. The 65-year-old star's firstborn daughter, Ireland Baldwin, is currently expecting her first child.

Earlier this month, Baldwin shared a sentimental slideshow of his seven youngest children, whom he shares with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, saying, "Seven reasons to carry on during tough times."

He added, "I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be."

Photos of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months, were featured in the photo carousel -- but his eldest, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger, was noticeably missing.

The Emmy winner noticed the mistake and uploaded a separate black-and-white photo in her honor.

"We forgot Billy Preston!" he wrote. "This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy."

