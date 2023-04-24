Nick Cannon is voicing his support for Alec Baldwin amid the Rust tragedy, which saw the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier over the weekend about his new radio show, The Daily Cannon, premiering Monday on Amp, Cannon shared how he's backing his co-star and touched their upcoming film, Hollywood Heist.

"He is my man," Cannon said of his relationship with the 30 Rock alum. "I've been supporting him just as a fan, man. He's one of the greats, but then obviously the unfortunate and tragic situation that he’s in the middle of. When things like that happen, all you can do is pray for your friends and you colleagues, and the prayers were answered."

As for how the Rust situation weighed on Baldwin during the filming of their meta crime comedy, Cannon said that the 65-year-old actor was was forced to dive right into the new role, playing a character loosely based on himself in the film -- shot in the midst of the legal drama surrounding the Western.

"It gave him the opportunity to take his mind off of some very serious stuff that was going on in his mind, because when we were making it, he was in the midst of all of that," Cannon explained. "So, prayers, shout outs. Love him. I can't wait for people to see the film."

He continued, "And once you see our film, which is called Hollywood Heist, you'll see that it's the inner workings of Hollywood. So, he’s almost playing a very similar character, and the film has this like a Big Lebowski/Pulp Fiction type of vibe."

Keeping things tight-lipped, Cannon, who serves as an executive producer on the project added, "My character, who is an agent, is trying to convince one of the greatest actors of all time to be in a film for one of his clients."

Cannon's comments come as Baldwin returned to the set of Rust on Friday, following news that criminal charges against the actor were dropped.

In new photos of the actor taken at Montana's Yellowstone Film Ranch Friday, Baldwin is seen in character as Harland Rust, wearing a gray shirt with blood-stained cuffs, gray pants, a button-up black vest, high leather boots and an orange bandana around his neck.

The on-set pics come after production on the Western officially resumed over the weekend. Rust Movie Productions, LLC announced the news in a press release on Friday, which comes a year and a half after Hutchins' death, and a slew of legal trouble for Baldwin.

In January, he was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after the gun he was holding on set discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. However, on Thursday, his lawyers announced that the special prosecutors on the case were dropping charges against Baldwin.

In a statement regarding the film being back into production, Souza said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."

Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, also noted, "Our dedicated cast and crew resumed principal photography this week, and we anticipate completion by the end of May. The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set. Each and every one of us is wholeheartedly dedicated to realizing Halyna's vision and paying tribute to her artistry."

In a statement to ET on Thursday, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis explained why they decided to drop the charges against Baldwin.

"Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander 'Alec' Rae Baldwin, III," the statement read. "Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation. This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going."

Baldwin previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and has repeatedly insisted he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.

