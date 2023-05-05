Alec Baldwin took to Instagram on Thursday to show appreciation for his children, but initially forgot to mention his oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

The actor posted a slideshow of his seven youngest children, whom he shares with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, saying "seven reasons to carry on during tough times."

Alec — who is back on the set of Rustfor the first time since the death of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins — added, "I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be."

Photos of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months, were featured in the photo carousel — but Alec’s daughter, Ireland, was noticeably missing.

The Emmy winners' fans quickly pointed this out. "I'm sure your oldest is happy you left her out🙄," one user said. Another asked, "Why didn’t you mention Ireland?"

Alec noticed the mistake and uploaded a separate black-and-white photo of Ireland.

"We forgot Billy Preston!" he wrote. "This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy."

The 27-year-old daughter of Alec and Kim Basinger took to Instagram in March to post a bunch of photos on her account, and repost a handful of Stories as well to document her pregnancy. There was plenty of cake, friends, balloons and, of course, single dollar bills.

"Way too many of these to post but it'll have to come in parts 😂," Ireland captioned her carousel post. "My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty."

Ireland opted for black lingerie while the grandmother-to-be, Basinger, went with a gray suit and black shirt.

In addition to Basinger and Hilary Duff -- along with Duff's husband, Matthew Koma -- Ireland's cousin, Alaia, and Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis, also attended the shindig.

In January, Alec was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after the gun he was holding on set discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. However, his lawyers announced that the charges against him were dropped last month.

