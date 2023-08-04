Rebel Wilson Gets Stitches on Her Face After Stunt Accident on 'Bride Hard' Movie Amid Strikes
Rebel Wilson brided a little too hard on the set of her latest movie!
The actress and comedian took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to show off a nasty injury she obtained while filming her upcoming wedding comedy, Bride Hard, which is currently in production in Savannah, Georgia.
"NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!" Wilson captioned the painful-looking shot, showing off the stitches and a bloody nose. "3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am."
Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that have halted all major studio productions, Bride Hard was granted an Interim Agreement to continue filming amid the strikes, because it is an independently produced film.
"This list includes productions that are signed to agreements within the scope of the strike order, but have signed Interim Agreements allowing them to resume," reads the official list from SAG-AFTRA. Given Bride Hard's designation on the list, the union states, "Members may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order."
Similar productions that have been given the green light since the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike include two films from A24, which is the independent entertainment company that most recently produced the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once. The company's approved productions include Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway, Hunter Schafer and Michaela Coel, and Death of a Unicorn, with Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.
Other films include McConaughey's The Rivals of Amziah King; Dust Bunny starring Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen; Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson; Queen of the Ring starring Walton Goggins and Josh Lucas; Weekend Escape Project starring Luke Evans; and The Yellow Tie starring John Malkovich and Sean Bean.
