Although actors are currently on strike, halting nearly every major Hollywood film and TV production, a few projects, starring Anne Hathaway, Jenna Ortega, Matthew McConaughey and others, are still shooting in the U.S. and overseas. In total, 39 independent films and TV shows have been approved by SAG-AFTRA to continue production during the work stoppage.

According to conditions of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which officially began on July 13 after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMTP) broke down, independent projects can apply for a waiver to keep working "without being in violation of the strike order."

Within days of actors taking to the picket lines, joining the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, movies and TV series not associated with the AMTP were vetted and approved by the actors' union.

Among these are two films from A24, which is the independent entertainment company that most recently produced the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once. The company's approved productions include Mother Mary, starring Hathaway, Hunter Schafer and Michaela Coel, and Death of a Unicorn, with Ortega and Paul Rudd.

Other films include McConaughey's The Rivals of Amziah King as well as Bride Hard starring Rebel Wilson; Dust Bunny starring Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen; Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson; Queen of the Ring starring Walton Goggins and Josh Lucas; Weekend Escape Project starring Luke Evans; and The Yellow Tie starring ​​John Malkovich and Sean Bean.

On the TV side, The Chosen has also been approved to keep filming. The faith-based streaming series, which is also airing on The CW, is currently in production on season 4, shooting episodes in Utah and Texas.

"We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver," the official Twitter account for the series posted, adding later, "To be clear: 1. We’ve agreed to all of SAG’s requests and their interim agreement. 2. Season 4 is entirely independent and 100% funded by donations."

As ET previously reported, actors officially went on strike after negotiations with major studios and streamers fell apart over several key issues. Among the actors' sticking points for a new agreement were improved compensation and benefits, residuals that reflect the value of their contributions amid the expansion of streaming services, regulated use of artificial intelligence and the issue of self-taped auditions.

RELATED CONTENT

How the SAG-AFTRA Strike Affects 'The Voice,' 'DWTS' and More

Why 'House of the Dragon' Can Continue Filming Amid Hollywood Strikes

How Actors' Strike Is Affecting Hollywood: Axed Premieres, Empty Sets

Related Gallery