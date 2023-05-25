Hunter Schafer is going to be sharing the screen with some serious star power.

ET can confirm that A24 has cast the acclaimed Euphoria actress to star alongside Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel in the studio's forthcoming film Mother Mary, which is described as a "pop music epic."

According to the film's description, Mother Mary follows a beloved musical artist (played by Hathaway) and her relationship and connection to an iconic fashion designer (played by Coel).

Schafer is set to play a personal assistant to Coel's fashion designer, Deadline reports.

The project is being helmed by David Lowery -- best known for his previous work with A24 directing A Ghost Story and The Green Knight, as well as his acclaimed films Ain't Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story and, most recently, Peter Pan & Wendy.

Mother Mary is also set to feature original songs written for the film by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX.

As for Schafer -- who gained fame playing Jules, the love interest to Zendaya's Rue, in A24's hit TV series Euphoria -- the 24-year-old star will soon be seen in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and will be starring opposite Dan Stevens in and Jessica Henwick in the forthcoming thriller Cuckoo.

Hunter Schafer Reacts to Fans Wanting Her to Play Zelda in a Live-Action Series (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Sports Jaw-Dropping Oscars After-Party Look

Zendaya Celebrates Birthday With Tom Holland, Hunter Schafer in NYC

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Seem to Confirm Romance in Kiss Pic

'Euphoria' Cast Tease a Complex and Chaotic Season 2