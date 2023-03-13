Euphoria star Hunter Schafer had jaws dropping in her revealing Oscars after-party look.

The actress went nearly topless in a white feather bandeau bra from Ann Demeulemeester by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for a major underboob moment. The feather top was specifically placed to cover up Schafer's chest with a thin strap around her back, as she stepped out for photographers at the glitzy Vanity Fair Oscars after-party Sunday evening.

Schafter topped off the daring look with a matching low-rise white silk floor-length skirt and white heels as she worked the cameras.

The 24-year-old complemented her red carpet moment with golden eyeshadow and smoky eyeliner, and barely-noticeable lipstick. She kept it cool and casual with her effortlessly wavy blonde hair.

Inside the shindig, Schafer kept warm with a cropped jacket with dramatic ruffles.

Last year, Schafer attended the same party with an equally bold look, rocking a long-sleeved denim gown that showed off her bare back and dramatic jewels to accentuate the rock glam look.

The 2023 Oscar after-party scene was hoppin' as Oscar winners, nominees and A-listers let loose after the Academy Awards. Find out more on what your favorite stars were up to!

Michelle Yeoh Reacts to Historic Oscars Win and Hopes She's 'Not the Last' (Exclusive)



