See Michelle Yeoh's Mom Joyfully Celebrate Her Oscar Win in Malaysia

Michelle Yeoh made history at the 95th Oscars on Sunday, and she had her whole home country behind her!
The Everything Everywhere All at Once star completed her awards season run with an Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the first Asian woman and second woman of color to win in the award's history.
In her emotional acceptance speech, Michelle thanked her mother, Janet, as well as "all the moms in the world."
"I have to dedicate this to my mom -- all the moms in the world -- because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight," the actress noted. "She's 84. And I'm taking this home to her. She's watching right now in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, I'm bringing this home to you."
"And also, to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career," she continued. "Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so I could be here today."
And of course, her mom was watching! The Associated Press shared video of a massive Oscars party in Kuala Lumpur, where Janet was the guest of honor, tearfully cheering when Michelle's win was announced.
CNA reporter Melissa Goh also shared a sweet video of Michelle FaceTiming her mother right after her win, showing off her award and blowing kisses.
ET spoke with Michelle outside the Oscars after-parties, where she reflected on her "historic win."
"I just hope I will not be the last," she shared. "It's just a beginning."
