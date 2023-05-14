Rebel Wilson is celebrating Mother's Day with her two favorite girls by her side.

Wilson took to Instagram to give fans a rare look at her 5-month-old daughter, Royce, in a new post celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom.

The first of the three adorable photos sees Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, posing with baby Royce, who is sporting a bunny ears beanie on her head. The newborn is all smiles as she sits on mom's lap in a pink sweater and knit gray pants. The second shot sees Wilson and Royce on what appears to be a boat with the tot wearing a pink and white polka dot dress, while the third -- another vacation pic -- sees both mom and daughter in their finest beach wear, so the pair sprawl out on a towel somewhere near the ocean.

"Happy Mother’s Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?)," Wilson hilariously captioned the photo slideshow.

While the photo marks the most fans have seen of Royce's face, it's not the first time the Pitch Perfect star, who had previously used emojis and GIFs to shield her daughter's face, has given fans a look at the newborn on social media.

Back in April, the 43-year-old new mom showed off Royce's face for the first time, in a drone video of herself holding the little one while on the beach during a Caribbean vacation.

In the quick clip, the mother-daughter duo looks up at the camera before it pans out to reveal the beach that stretches out on either side of them.

"Rebels of the Caribbean! 🏴‍☠️ ☀️ 🌊 Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure! 🖤💛💙," she captioned the post.

Wilson announced Royce's arrival via surrogate in November, several months after revealing her relationship with then-girlfriend, Agruma. The couple later got engaged at Disneyland in February 2023, but have kept much of their family offline.

In February, Wilson spoke about her journey to Royce's arrival last year and revealed that her and Agruma's first surrogate had suffered a miscarriage.

"I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried, which is really, like, you get so excited when it takes and luckily I didn't make it public because that would have been even worse because you'd have to say it didn't work out. It was really sad," Wilson said on the Life Uncut podcast. "I was mourning that at the time. But then to have a second embryo -- I only had two -- and to have it implanted and that to go well. It was amazing. I really do think it is a bit of a miracle."

