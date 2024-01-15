Rebel Wilson is opening up about her weight. The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on her recent weight gain after losing more than 70 pounds.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14kg's (30 pounds)!" Wilson wrote alongside a pic and video of her relaxing in a hot tub. "It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn't…but it does."

"I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle," she added. "Anyone else going through the same thing?"

Back in 2020, Wilson committed to her "Year of Health" amid her fertility journey. Then, in November 2022, Wilson welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

When Wilson's surrogate became pregnant with Royce, the actress was in a new relationship with Ramona Agruma.

"I was like, 'If you want to leave me, I totally get it.' But she was like, 'Oh my god, I love you and I'm going to love your baby just the same,'" Wilson recalled of Agruma on the Life Uncut podcast. "I kind of wonder if I was with a guy if they would have loved the baby just the same, not being their biological child."

Then, in February 2023, Wilson and Agruma got engaged at Disneyland.

Wilson is set to discuss all of that and more in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

"I can't wait for you to read this. You're going to see a whole new side of me," she said on her Instagram Story in December. "Lots of funny stuff, and serious stuff... And hopefully you guys will love the book as much as I’ve loved writing it -- although sometimes it's been gut-wrenching and emotional."

