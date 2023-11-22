Khloé Kardashian has some members of her family close to her heart -- literally. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the mother of two was spotted wearing a beautiful silver necklace with three special names -- Tatum, True and Dream.

Tatum and True Thompson are the two children she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson, and Dream Kardashian is Khloé's niece, the daughter of her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his ex, Blac Chyna, who now goes by Angela White.

Khloé spends a lot of time with Dream and has even referred to herself as a "third parent" or "somewhat of a co-parent" for the 7-year-old little girl in the past. In fact, Khloé threw Dream a spa-themed birthday bash earlier this month.

Hulu

Khloé later spoke out following backlash surrounding the episode of The Kardashians, saying, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."

Khloé continued by noting that her 5-year-old daughter, True, is "best friends" with Dream, adding, "I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship."

In August, Angela spoke to ET about her relationship with the Kardashian family.

"I feel like time heals everything and people change and situations change," Angela told ET. "You get to see the situation for what it is and the situation is Dream, and also, too, let's not leave out King… As long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

She said she doesn't worry about her kids going over to their other parents' houses, and doesn't fault Dream's close bond with Khloé.

"Why have this feud when we're gonna be family forever?" Angela asked. "They're so close, Rob and Khloé, they're like this [crosses fingers]. So of course Dream's gonna be like this with True."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: