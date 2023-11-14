Dream Kardashian got the ultimate second seventh birthday party thanks to her mom, Blac Chyna, who now goes by her birth name, Angela White.

After celebrating with dad Rob Karadshian and auntie Khloé Kardashian, Dream enjoyed another bash with her reality star mom. Monique Greene, a friend of Angela's, posted several sweet photos from the little girl's special Princess and the Frog-themed party on Instagram.

For the event, Dream wore a cheetah-printed dress and white sneakers. The birthday girl got to meet a real-life Princess Tiana impersonator and even rode on a white pony with a rainbow-colored mane.

A large sign for the event read, "Dream Kardashian's Royal Princess and the Frog Soiree" with a cartoon image of Princess Dream holding a frog.

Angela went makeup free for the event, wearing a black crop top, leggings, and sneakers. She wore her hair cropped and short with large framed black glasses.

Last week, Khloé went all out for her niece with a beauty parlor-themed soiree, complete with giant bubble balloons, a pampering-style cake, face masks for the young guests, a piñata and more.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé opened up about her special bond with her niece, calling herself "somewhat of a co-parent to Dream."

"I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," Khloé said, referencing the 2022 defamation lawsuit in which Angela sued the Kardashian-Jenner family after her show, Rob & Chyna, was canceled following her split from Rob. Angela lost the case in May 2022.

Khloé later spoke out following backlash surrounding the episode, saying, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."

Khloé continued by noting that her 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, is "best friends" with Dream, adding, "I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship."

In August, Angela spoke to ET about her relationships with the Kardashian family.

"I feel like time heals everything and people change and situations change," Angela told ET. "You get to see the situation for what it is and the situation is Dream, and also, too, let's not leave out King… As long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

She said she doesn't worry about her kids going over to their other parents' houses, and doesn't fault Dream's close bond with Khloé.

"Why have this feud when we're gonna be family forever?" Angela asked. "They're so close, Rob and Khloé, they're like this [crosses fingers]. So of course Dream's gonna be like this with True."

