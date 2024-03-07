Denise Richards has spoken out about her feelings regarding Erika Jayne's mentioning the OnlyFans account of her and Charlie Sheen's 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen.

During Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Richards expressed her dismay for Jayne, stating, "That’s part of what I was saying: watch [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], some of the stuff you’ve said about my kids and Garcelle [Beauvais'] kids, I didn't understand. But God forbid you talk about her son [Tommy Zizzo]. It's just unbelievable to me that she wouldn't even understand why I'd be upset."

The actress further elaborated on the issue, emphasizing the age difference between Jayne's son and her daughter, saying, "Her son is a grown man, and Sammi was a minor the first conversation."

Tensions between Richards and Jayne are nothing new. Their feud has persisted upon Richards' brief return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this season. Expectations for reconciliation were dashed as tensions escalated following their interactions at various events hosted by RHOBH stars.

Last month, 52-year-old Jayne was a guest on WWHL alongside Dr. Nicole Martin from The Real Housewives of Miami, and addressed the RHOBH episode where she brought up Richards' daughter having an OnlyFans account.

Jayne explained the motive behind discussing the Wild Things star's daughter, stating, "I wouldn’t have brought up Denise's daughter had she not pushed so hard. That's really the truth, and that’s the answer: I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there, and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it."

A caller questioned Jayne's actions, pointing out a potential double standard as she had previously been upset with former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson for mentioning her own son being a cop.

Jayne responded, "Yeah, I see this a lot, by the way, on social media. You know, I have much better control over my son's profession than I did then. I feel like if you were to say it to me today, I'd be like, 'Yeah.'"

Cohen pressed further, asking if Jayne considered her actions hypocritical. Jayne defended herself, again stating, "Not really. But I will say this, I have much better control over my son's profession than I did then."

She attributed this change to time and the experience her son has gained on the job since then.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

