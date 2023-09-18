Sami Sheen Reveals Why She Needs to Quit Vaping Amid 5-Year Addiction

Sami Sheen is asking for help. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' 19-year-old daughter took to TikTok on Monday to reveal that she's been addicted to nicotine for five years and to ask her followers for advice on how to quit.

Sami began her video by noting that she hasn't spoken out about her addiction before because "I like to keep my life private, and people are very judgmental, and already think I'm a f**king loser."

Even so, the OnlyFans model decided to publicly reveal her vaping addiction because she thought "there's a lot of people who are struggling in my exact situation right now."

"I have been vaping for five years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f**king years," she said. "... I tried quitting multiple times. It's really f**king hard. I ordered this book called How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr. Have I started reading it? No, because I don't want to quit. Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I'm going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don't want to deal with it. I've just been putting it off."

Now, though, "the time has come where I have absolutely no choice and I have to quit soon," Sami said.

"I'm getting a boob job in two months and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before," she said. "I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf**ker. I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that."

Despite knowing that, Sami admitted that she's "freaking the f**k out" and has even "debated on postponing my surgery just because I'm too scared to f**king quit nicotine."

"I don't know if the book will help. I've seen videos. I don't want to f**king read it. Realistically, am I going to force myself to read that book? Probably not," she said, before asking her followers to share their words of wisdom.

"If you have any tips on how to quit, please let me know. I'm really scared to try the gum. I don't want to f**king throw up... I think that's a big reason why I haven't quit," she said. "I've already tried the lollipops and the LifeSavers and the little fidget toys. None of it works, OK? Someone referred a hypnotist to me, so I texted the hypnotist and he never texted me back."

Sami asked her followers to share what worked best for them with the "least amount of withdrawal symptoms."

"I'm so scared and I don't know how I'm going to live without this thing. It's really sad. My whole life revolves around it. I've depended on it for so long. My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine, which is really f**king bad," she said. "I'm really scared to post this, because people are very judgmental and I don't want this to get blown up. I just want the people that are struggling to please give me their advice and tell me what helped you."

Back in June, Sami revealed that she's a sex worker on OnlyFans, and told her followers that she planned to keep her nipples censored until she underwent her planned breast augmentation.

"I know you're probably thinking, 'How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your nipples] censored?' But trust me, I have my ways, OK? I have my ways," she said on TikTok. "I still show pretty much everything. I just want to wait until the girls are done, so I'm fully confident in everything I'm showing, but I still show a lot on there."

"I think I'm also just excited for the anticipation because, like, the big reveal," Sami continued. "Like, 'Oh yay, you can finally see everything. And look, they're really big and nice and squishy.' I just want to wait. I don't know. I have my reasons. Whatever."

After her TikTok posts, a source told ET that Sami, who joined OnlyFans in the summer of 2022, was "closer than ever" with her mom.

"[Sami] is no longer living with Charlie and moved into a place close to Denise that Denise helped her set up, decorate, and get settled in," the source said. "They are closer than ever and have a great mother-daughter relationship."

RELATED CONTENT: