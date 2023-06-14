Sami Sheen is opening up about her job as a sex worker. In a video posted to TikTok, the 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards let fans watch along as she got ready for her job as a model on OnlyFans.

"I'm a sex worker," Sami began her video. "Right now I'm doing my makeup. I already shaved my whole entire body and put lotion on."

Shaving is something that'll soon be in the past for Sami, as she explained, "I'm starting laser hair removal soon, so that's going to be a huge game changer. I just can't stand shaving my whole entire body every time I need to work. It's so annoying."

Sami also plans to get a breast augmentation and said she will continue to censor her nipples on OnlyFans until that is complete.

"I know you're probably thinking, 'How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your nipples] censored?' But trust me, I have my ways, OK? I have my ways," she said. "I still show pretty much everything. I just want to wait until the girls are done, so I'm fully confident in everything I'm showing, but I still show a lot on there."

"I think I'm also just excited for the anticipation because, like, the big reveal," Sami continued. "Like, 'Oh yay, you can finally see everything. And look, they're really big and nice and squishy.' I just want to wait. I don't know. I have my reasons. Whatever."

For the content Sami was preparing to shoot that particular day, she said she didn't "really have a plan."

"I kind of just get all pretty and then see what happens," she said. "I usually don't do my makeup if I'm doing bathtub or shower or anything involving me getting wet, because it just all comes off."

As for who takes her pictures, Sami said "it's like 50/50" on if she handles it herself or has a friend available to help.

"Sometimes I'll take them myself. Sometimes I'll set up my tripod. Sometimes I'll have a friend. It just depends on the day," she said. "But I'm doing it myself today, so I've got to get really creative."

Regardless of how she gets her content, Sami said that her "least favorite type of content to make is the videos" because she feels "awkward" doing them.

"I'm so awkward and, I don't know, you can feel it through the screen," she said. "... Don't get me wrong, I still love making videos for you guys. I know you love them. It's just awkward."

In a follow-up video, Sami clarified her job duties, noting, "I am not a [porn] star and I do not meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that."

While Sami said she has "no judgment towards the people that do do that," she said "that's just not my line of work, and that's not something I'm comfortable with doing."

"The only reason I said I'm a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]," she said. "If people did their f**king research, they'd know that there's multiple forms of [sex] work."

Sami noted that she's been doing OnlyFans for a year and does "love my job."

"There's absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment. I don't know why people are so judgmental towards it," she said. "I love it and it makes me happy, and it's boosted my confidence so much. I can work from home. I love talking to my subscribers. I make my own hours. It just makes me happy. I love my job so much."

Sami announced last summer that she'd joined OnlyFans. At the time, Charlie, through his publicist, Jeff Ballard, expressed his disapproval for his daughter's career.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," the statement read. "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

In response, Denise reiterated her daughter's right to her own choices and autonomy, sharing with ET, "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Amid social media backlash, Denise took to Instagram to reiterate her support for her daughter.

"To be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," Denise wrote. "... Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans? I'm pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

Denise did just that shortly thereafter, later revealing on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that she did so to support her daughter.

"The reason why I wanted to join was because she got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair," Denise said. "I've done things in my career, I've done Playboy and obviously Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that. Sometimes people say negative things -- well, a lot of times they do and a lot of times they don't -- and I thought this is not fair that she would be getting this much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that even just on Instagram. Not to take it as far as you can take it on OnlyFans, obviously, but still. It's like, I just felt that it was not really fair for her to get that kind of backlash."

In the wake of Denise's statement, Charlie changed his tune on his daughter's new career path, saying that his ex's point of view "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," he said. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

