Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Reacts to Him Not Supporting Her on OnlyFans
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen React to Daughter Sami Joining…
‘The Simpsons’ Celebrates 700 Episodes: Behind the Scenes of the…
Natalie Portman Teases Her MCU Future After 'Thor: Love & Thunde…
Khloè Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey Marriage a ‘Fairy Tale’ (Exclusiv…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 'Overjoyed' to be Expecting Baby No…
’One Tree Hill’ Star Bevin Prince’s Husband Dead: Meteorologist …
Nick Cannon Confirms More Babies Are on the Way With Cryptic 'St…
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
Demi Lovato Reveals Gnarly Face Injury That Requires Stitches
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Kanye West 'Laying Low’ and ‘Focusing on Healing' Amid Kardashia…
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty in Russia on Marijuana Charge
Christopher Meloni Reacts After Photo of His Butt Goes Viral
Brad Pitt Arrives in Italy Where Angelina Jolie and Kids Are Ahe…
Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami, says her famous father still hasn't come around to her joining OnlyFans, never mind the actor's public stance last month coming out in support of her decision.
The 18-year-old made the statement Thursday after leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, where a TMZ camera asked her about her parents' support after she joined the subscription-based adult social media platform. Sami said she's "super grateful" to have her mother, Denise Richards', support.
But, when asked if the Two and a Half Men star has come around, Sami said, "No, he hasn't. Not too much." When asked how it made her feel, Sami said, "I don't know." ET reached out to Sheen, who had no comment via his publicist, Jeff Ballard.
Sami's comments come less than a month after Sheen changed his tune and said he supports Sami's decision to join OnlyFans. The actor credited Richards for the about-face, saying his ex-wife made some very valid points. He initially expressed disapproval.
In a statement to ET, released by Sheen's publicist, the actor said the Wild Things star "has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed." The actor added, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”
Sheen's about-face came just hours after Richards took to Instagram and doubled down in her support of their daughter joining OnlyFans, where Sami has just under 12,000 followers and charges $19.99 for "exclusive content."
Shortly after Sami joined the platform, Denise followed suit. She charges $25 per month for her content.
RELATED CONTENT:
Charlie Sheen Changes His Tune on Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Shares Career Goals
Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards React to Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans
Jon Cryer Wanted to End 'Two and a Half Men' Amid Charlie Sheen Drama
Charlie Sheen Doesn't Have to Pay Denise Richards Child Support
Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen React to Death of Co-Star Conchata Ferrell