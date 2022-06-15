Sami Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, is sharing her career goals just days after announcing that she joined OnlyFans. In a Q&A shared to her Instagram Story, Sami revealed that her dream job is to be a director.

"I wanna be a director & write a screenplay," the 18-year-old wrote in response to the fan question.

She also shared that she's single and revealed what her parents think about her opening an OnlyFans account.

"You dad and mom know you have only fans," one Instagram user asked, to which Sami replied, "yes & my mom is extremely supportive :)."

As far as her purpose in life, Sami told her followers that she thinks that people should spend their lives doing what makes them happy, without caring what others have to say about it.

"I don't think anyone necessarily has a specific purpose," Sami said in response to the fan question. "But I do think people should just spend their life by doing what makes them happy & not give a f**k ab what other people have to say about them."

The Q&A occurred after Sami took to Instagram on Monday to share a link to her OnlyFans page, posting a bikini-clad snapshot to Instagram which she captioned, "Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more 💋"

Her mom, Denise, commented under the post, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you."

In a statement to ET, released by Charlie's publicist, Jeff Ballard, on his behalf, Sami's dad expressed his disapproval and seemingly blamed Denise for their daughter's decision to join the adult social media platform.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," the actor's statement expressed. "I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

In response, Denise reiterated her daughter's right to her own choices and autonomy, sharing with ET, "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in."

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices," her statement continued.

Denise and Charlie were married from 2002 to 2006, and share two daughters -- Sami and 17-year-old Lola.

