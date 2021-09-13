Denise Richards is upset over her 17-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, recently alleging that she moved out of her "abusive household" in a TikTok video.

Richards shares Sami as well as her 16-year-old daughter, Lola, with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. A source tells ET that Richards' "heart is broken" over the allegations.

"She just wants what's best for her daughter," the source says.

According to Page Six, in a recent TikTok video that has since been made private, Sami shared video of her appearing to hold back tears, writing, "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

She then shared a smiling video of herself with purple hair and throwing up a peace sign.

"Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she wrote.

The outlet reports that Sami was living with 50-year-old Richards last year, but then decided to live with 56-year-old Sheen, who "has a different way of parenting."

Sheen said in a statement to ET on Monday via his rep, Jeff Ballard, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002-2006. In 2011, she adopted her 10-year-old daughter, Eloise, as a single parent, and in 2018, she married Aaron Phypers. Last May, Richards appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and had nothing but positive things to say about her ex-husband when asked what her least favorite movie of his was.



"I actually like all of his movies. I think he's a great actor," she said of Sheen. "The first movie that I saw, my dad took me to see, was Platoon when I was younger. So I like all his movies."

When Cohen pressed, "Scary Movie 5 even?," she replied with a laugh, "Yeah, that's actually where we conceived our daughter, 4 or 5."

ET spoke with Richards last month, and she discussed a possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well as her Lifetime movie, Killer Cheer Mom. Watch the video below for more.

Denise Richards Talks 'Killer Cheer Mom' and Possible Return to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)



