Don't mess with Denise Richards.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum stars in Killer Cheer Mom, the first movie from Lifetime's "Fear the Cheer" lineup this year, and only ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from this weekend's premiere.
Killer Cheer Mom follows high school junior Riley (Courtney Fulk), who moves to a new town with her dad (Thomas Calabro) and stepmom, Amanda (Richards), and decides to try out for the cheer squad despite stiff competition. With Amanda supporting her, Riley is hopeful she will make it on. But when some cheerleaders are expelled or injured under suspicious circumstances and Riley’s chances get better and better, she can’t help but wonder if Amanda is doing whatever it takes to get Riley on the squad.
In the clip, Amanda -- going by the fake name Mallory -- meets with her therapist for one final appointment as she breaks the news that she's relocating her family to a new city, even though he doesn't seem to believe that her "heart's healed" from a loss she experienced. But before Amanda hits the road, she has one (not so tiny) request of her doc -- all the files he's kept on her.
When he leaves his office to retrieve the documents, Amanda hurries to his desk looking for one specific item: his prescription pad. After a few seconds rummaging through his desk, she successfully locates it, tearing off a blank prescription note, stuffing it into her purse and returning to her seat as if nothing suspicious just happened.
"Therapy isn't always linear. My door is always open if you feel like you're relapsing," he says.
"Trust me, everything is great now and I am going to do everything in my power to make sure it stays that way," Amanda creepily promises.
Tia Texada, Holly J. Barrett and Jay Jay Warren also star in the movie.
Killer Cheer Mom premieres Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
