Garcelle Beauvais is spilling some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tea about Denise Richards. On Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Beauvais revealed that Richards may be open to returning to the reality TV series -- on one condition.

"I think she wants to come back," Beauvais teased. "Somebody's gotta go though."

And Cohen had a pretty good idea of who. "Are her initials 'L.R.'?" Cohen cheekily asked, referring to Lisa Rinna, to which Beauvais let out an all-telling chuckle.

"Andy Cohen!" Beauvais yelled.

"You brought it up," Cohen retorted.

"I did," Beauvais agreed.

While the offer initially peaked Cohen's interest, he admitted that axing one Housewife to satisfy another doesn't always work.

"You know, that doesn't always work when someone says, 'If you take this one out, well, I'll come back,'" the talk show host pointed out.

Rinna and Richards famously had a falling out on the last season of the reality TV series after Rinna felt the soap star wasn't being truthful about her personal life, causing Richards to clash with a majority of her Housewives co-stars. The actress was embroiled in talk about an alleged relationship with Brandi Glanville, which became a major topic of discussion last season and ultimately led to her leaving the show after two seasons. Richards denied the relationship rumors.

A source told ET at the time that Richards' exit did not come as a shock to the cast. "It's obvious she was not getting along with the women," the source said.

For more on Richards and her time on the series, watch the video below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

