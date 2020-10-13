Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen are paying tribute to their late Two and a Half Men co-star, Conchata Ferrell.

Ferrell died on Monday as a result of complications following a cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports. According to Deadline, who was first to report the news, Ferrell died peacefully, surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. She was 77 years old. Ferrell was best known for playing housekeeper Berta on Two and a Half Men.

Cryer tweeted about the sad news, calling her a "beautiful human."

"Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers," he wrote. "Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths."

"I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many," he added.

Meanwhile, fellow Sheen called Ferrell an "absolute sweetheart."

In July, TMZ reported that Ferrell was transferred to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack. Ferrell's husband, Arnie Anderson, told the outlet that she was first hospitalized in May after feeling ill. According to the report, Ferrell's illness was the result of an infection she suffered late last year.

Ferrell is survived by her husband, one daughter, two stepdaughters, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

