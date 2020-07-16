Conchata Ferrell is fighting for her life. The 77-year-old actress, who's best known for playing Berta on Two and a Half Men, was recently transferred to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, who spoke to Ferrell's husband, Arnie Anderson, the actress was first hospitalized in May after feeling ill. TMZ adds that Ferrell's illness was the result of an infection she suffered late last year.

Within a couple of days of her hospitalization, Anderson tells the outlet that his wife "suddenly went into cardiac arrest," which lasted "for about 10 minutes."

Ferrell spent more than four weeks in the ICU before being transferred to the facility's respiratory unit, where she's on a respirator and dialysis, according to her husband's statement to TMZ.

According to the outlet, Ferrell is "stable and semi-conscious," though, they say she "can't talk or communicate."

While Ferrell is not suffering from COVID-19, Anderson tells TMZ that he can't visit his wife because of the virus.

"It's going to be a while before there's any recovery. It's all neurological. There's nothing we can do to speed up the process," Anderson says. "We are hoping for the best."

