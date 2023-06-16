Sami Sheen and Mom Denise Richards 'Are Closer Than Ever,' Source Says

Sami Sheen and her mom, Denise Richards, are "closer than ever" following Sami's move out of her father Charlie Sheen's home.

A source tells ET that Sami, 19, "is no longer living with Charlie and moved into a place close to Denise that Denise helped her set up, decorate, and get settled in. They are closer than ever and have a great mother-daughter relationship."

The source adds that Denise's younger daughter, Lola, 18, lives with her mom. "Denise wants to keep both of her girls close to her. She's a great mom and puts her kids above everything else," the source says.

The relationship update comes several months after Denise said she had a "strained relationship" with her daughter on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. She added that Sami was living with her father at the time.

Sami announced last summer that she'd joined OnlyFans. At the time, she was still living with Denise. Charlie, through his publicist, Jeff Ballard, expressed his disapproval for his daughter's career.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," the statement read. "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

In response, Denise reiterated her daughter's right to her own choices and autonomy, sharing with ET, "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Amid social media backlash, Denise took to Instagram to reiterate her support for her daughter.

"To be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," Denise wrote. "... Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans? I'm pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

Denise did just that shortly thereafter, later revealing on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that she did so to support her daughter.

"The reason why I wanted to join was because she got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair," Denise said. "I've done things in my career, I've done Playboy and obviously Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that. Sometimes people say negative things -- well, a lot of times they do and a lot of times they don't -- and I thought this is not fair that she would be getting this much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that even just on Instagram. Not to take it as far as you can take it on OnlyFans, obviously, but still. It's like, I just felt that it was not really fair for her to get that kind of backlash."

In the wake of Denise's statement, Charlie changed his tune on his daughter's new career path, saying that his ex's point of view "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," he said. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Shares Unconventional Way She Makes Money This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Discusses Being a Sex Worker

Charlie Sheen Reunites With Chuck Lorre for New Max Series

'Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Undergoing Second Spinal Surgery

Related Gallery