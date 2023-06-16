Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith will undergo a second surgery on Friday as part of her ongoing recovery from a blood infection that severely injured her spine earlier this month.

"I'll be going in for my second surgery in the next few hours," Smith wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday. "Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection and I'll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria."

Smith first told fans she'd been undergoing treatment last Sunday, when she revealed doctors had diagnosed her with osteomyelitis, a condition that, per Mayo Clinic, causes swelling within the bones. The reality star underwent her first surgery on Sunday to remove portions of her spine that were infected. Friday's procedure, she explained this week, was to help reconstruct the now-missing portions of her bones.

"I am in good spirits and positive that I will come out 💯 percent after healing ❤️‍🩹 in 3/4 months," Smith continued on Friday. "Life is a journey. This is just another part of my already very colorful story and I’m going to use it to inspire others to keep pushing through! Thanking you all in advance for the well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I’ll see you all for an update very soon once the surgery is complete and I’m feeling social media friendly. "

This is not the first health battle Smith has undergone as of late. During season 6 of the Netflix series, she documented a possible cancer scare. On the show, Smith revealed she put off getting things checked out for three months. Ultimately, it was her children that made her want to go to the doctor.

"I just realized, like, holy s**t, my kids, I'm all they have," she said on the show. "And then it just triggered something inside of me."

Her scan ultimately produced "questionable" results and required her to get a biopsy. While Smith noted on the show that the situation didn't "look good," last month, she revealed that it all turned out OK.

"Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health," she wrote on Instagram. "I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I've been in forever! The results of my biopsy were benign!"

