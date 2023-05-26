Chrishell Stause has taken a stance against death threats.

Amid her ongoing drama with Selling Sunset co-star Nicole Young, the Days of Our Lives alum and current reality star took to her Instagram Story with a message for anyone reading and watching.

"It's been brought to my attention that Nicole's camp is reporting receiving death threats to several outlets. Being on a reality show on such a huge platforms makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after six seasons," Stause wrote. "Your opinions help make this show what it is and clearly I have my own. But let's keep it fun please."

She further took to the camera herself, telling viewers in an Instagram Story video, "I do not ever think that death threats are OK... You guys, please, that's going way too far."

Added Stause, "So not OK -- please don’t do that."

However, the actress also made it clear that she wants to defend herself and "correct a narrative" about her and Young. The women's conflict took center stage during the newly released sixth season of the Netflix series when Young confronted Stause about allegedly being improperly credited for sales three years earlier. Amid a claim that the two have been feuding for years over this issue, Stause fired back with "receipts" on Thursday evening, posting screenshots to her Instagram Story of emails purportedly from Stause looping Young in on emails to clients as a team in January 2022. Stause also shared screenshots of their complimentary social media interactions from June and July.

"I’m not trying to keep this going. I think this is as stupid as you guys do, but here we are," Stause said on her Instagram Story. "I just want to end this. I don’t want there to be two sides when I have this to show you."

