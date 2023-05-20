ET can confirm that Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Australian singer G Flip are not legally married. As of Saturday afternoon, there are no marriage records for the couple in the Clark County, Nevada Recorder's Office.

It's been well over a week now since the couple revealed their surprise wedding ceremony at the end of G Flip's new single, "Be Your Man." But, as first reported by TMZ, a marriage records search or search for records of any kind for the couple in the Clark County Recorder's Office comes up empty.

ET has reached out to reps for Stause and G Flip for comment on the legality of the wedding ceremony.

Stause's rep confirmed to ET on May 10 that a ceremony took place, following an Instagram post by the Selling Sunset star, which celebrated the release of G Flip's new single. The post included a reel chronicling their year-long relationship -- from meeting and starring in music videos together to traveling the world.

Earlier this week, Stause opened up to ET about the "secret" wedding ceremony in Las Vegas and why they waited to announce the news that they had tied the knot.

Instagram/chrishell.stause

"It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it," Stause told ET's Brice Sander during a recent sit-down chat. "Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it's exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it's nice."

Stause wouldn't directly confirm when the actual Vegas nuptials took place, instead simply stating it happened "a little bit ago." She added that they are just "still keeping some things [private]."

"It just really meant a lot for us. And it was... the best day of all time," Stause shared. "I just feel like, some of those things you don't want to hear people's opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing."

"It was very untraditional," Stause said of their Vegas nuptials. "Elvis was there! So it was great."

Stause, who was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley before they divorced in November 2019, confirmed during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022 that she and the singer were dating.

By then, Stause had appeared in G Flip's steamy music video for the track "Get Me Outta Here." The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in March.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Secretly Married After 1 Year of Dating This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Breaks Down the Nicole Drama (Exclusive)

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Pack on PDA in Never-Before-Seen Moment

Chrishell Stause Spills on 'Secret' Wedding in Las Vegas

Related Gallery